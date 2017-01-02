Crawford Co. woman taking legal action against jail

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – It all happened so quick.

“I was shocked when I first saw it,” Justin Mills said.

It was an instant two southern Indiana attorneys said crossed the line.

“You can’t incarcerate people and treat them the way she was treated,” Larry Wilder said.

Larry Wilder and Justin Mills showed WHAS11 News video they said is from June at the Crawford County Jail.

In the video, a woman is being taken inside the jail in handcuffs. Authorities said she was intoxicated and then she’s shown spitting at a deputy.

The woman in cuffs, identified as Kathi Plaskett, has something placed over her mouth by deputies so she can’t spit again and is placed in a special chair.

“When you see the video, you have to ask yourself is it the rule that you are allowed to knock someone to the ground, strike them in the face, take their knee and grind it into their back and grind their head in concrete,” Wilder said. “Was she wrong? Absolutely. Was he wrong? No question about it.”

Attorneys say Plaskett requested medical care in July from injuries sustained, captured by video and wasn’t granted an approval for medical assistance until October.

WHAS11 News spoke with the chief deputy at the Crawford County Jail who says the sheriff denies any wrong- doing and said they couldn’t comment any further because Plaskett has pending criminal charges.

Her attorneys have filed a notice of their intent to file a lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Department.

“No one should be treated like that and so right is right [and] wrong is wrong.”

Plaskett’s attorneys say she first encountered the sheriff’s deputies when they believe she called 911 saying she had been assaulted.

In the video, she was brought into the sheriff’s department with her pants inside out.

Plaskett is charged with criminal trespass and battery of an officer.