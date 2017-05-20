WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 30 weather alerts
Close

Crash on Indiana highway leaves 1 man dead, 8 others injured

AP , WHAS 4:26 PM. EDT May 20, 2017

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) - A 45-year-old man has been killed and eight other people -- including two toddlers -- were hurt after an SUV flipped over in western Indiana.
 
WXIN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qIYSnf ) that the accident occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday along southbound Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County.
 
Authorities say the SUV drove off the roadway, flipped and rolled into a ditch.
 
The television station reports that Fermin Antonio was found in the median and later pronounced dead. Another man was found partly beneath the SUV and was hospitalized.
 
A woman, four teens and the toddlers were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
 
No child seat restraints were found in the SUV.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories