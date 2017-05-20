Crash on Indiana highway leaves 1 man dead, 8 others injured

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) - A 45-year-old man has been killed and eight other people -- including two toddlers -- were hurt after an SUV flipped over in western Indiana.

WXIN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qIYSnf ) that the accident occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday along southbound Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County.

Authorities say the SUV drove off the roadway, flipped and rolled into a ditch.

The television station reports that Fermin Antonio was found in the median and later pronounced dead. Another man was found partly beneath the SUV and was hospitalized.

A woman, four teens and the toddlers were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No child seat restraints were found in the SUV.

