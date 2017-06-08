Community Workshop = DIY Heaven

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Maker13 in Indiana gives you access to incredible technology and equipment for all of your projects.

The community workshop lets you build or create, pretty much anything you can imagine. They have 3d printers, saws, and embroidery equipment.

You can take classes that help you create specific projects, or you can buy a monthly membership to get access to the entire shop.

For information on the membership cost and classes, visit maker13.com.









© 2017 WHAS-TV