Communities react to major southern Indiana drug bust

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- They called it Operation Total Eclipse.



“We turned the lights out on at least 20 drug dealers in Southern Indiana,” said Sgt. Jerry Good, Indiana State Police Sellersburg.



The arrests made out of seven southern Indiana counties from Jennings to Harrison County. Alleged drug dealers from Salem, Pekin, Hardinsburg and the list continues.



“If you're dealing drugs, I'm telling you right now, now would be a good time to stop,” Sgt. Goodin said.



Police say they're relying on people like you for tips to get drug dealers out of the communities you live in and love.



“It's scary, very scary. Not something I ever thought would be in this neighborhood,” said Marla Mills, of Salem.



Mills lives in Salem. Just a few houses down from where she lives, Lucas Hatcher, 21, was arrested for dealing meth.



“We never suspected anything from this house,” Mills said.



Police are still tallying the massive amounts of drugs taken off southern Indiana streets. In one bust alone they seized 100 grams of meth and a stolen gun. In another, $8,000 worth of meth. But police say this is just the beginning.



“Hopefully every day or every other day we'll be locking someone up for dealing drugs,” Sgt. Goodin said.



Some neighbors say they're happy to see the police in their neighborhoods.



“We love to see the cops because I mean hey, if there's a cop there's a help,” said Lisa Cobbs, of Salem.

ISP has just created the all crimes policing team. It's made up of one sergeant, seven troopers, and two canines and their goal is to arrest at least one drug dealer every day, but hey say they can't do it without your help. If you have suspicions, call police and you can remain anonymous if you choose.

