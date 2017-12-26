Columbus planning investigation program for groundwater

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - Officials in a southern Indiana city want to start an investigation program for groundwater testing after contaminants were found last month.



The (Columbus) Republic reports that Columbus is planning the program for early 2018 as a precautionary measure.



A resolution has been approved that authorizes Columbus City Utilities to spend up to $350,000 to implement the program.



The newspaper reports that two wells south of the city's treatment plant were taken out of service in November after 1,4-dioxane was discovered. The chemical is found in adhesives and sealants.



The wells remain offline.



Utilities director Keith Reeves estimates the investigation would likely take five to six months to complete. He adds that results of the study will be disclosed to the public and the city utilities board when completed.

