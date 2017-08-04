Columbus man charged after discovery of explosives, illegal drugs and meth lab

Gregory Traylor (Photo: Bartholomew County Jail, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing numerous charges after the discovery of weapons and an illegal marijuana grow operation at his home in Columbus, Indiana.

According to an arrest report, Indiana State Troopers received information on illegal drug activity taking place at 59-year-old Gregory Traylor’s home in the 7600 block of West State Road Thursday.

Troopers said they were able to acquire a search warrant of Traylor’s home after they obtained more information on the drug activity taking place.

Officials say when Troopers served the warrant, they located an operational meth lab, a marijuana grow operation, an ounce of meth, 5 grams of heroin, 25-pounds of marijuana, 10-pounds of pseudoephedrine, more than 75 guns, ammunition and 8 improvised explosive devices.

Traylor was the only one inside the home.

He’s facing numerous charges including manufacturing meth, maintaining a common nuisance, cultivating marijuana and dealing a narcotic drug.

State Police say Traylor could face additional charges and possibly more suspects arrested in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

