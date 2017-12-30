Cold weather is good news for Ind. ice festival

The Shipshewana Ice Festival was created to encourage local commerce and features trophies... cash awards and other prizes.

Shipshewana, Ind. (WHAS11) - A group of Hoosiers are actually glad it's cold right now.

They are starting to work on sculptures for their town's upcoming festival, the Shipshewana Ice Festival

The Shipshewana Ice Festival, which began in 2007, was created to encourage local commerce. It features trophies, cash awards and other prizes.

The carvers say not only does cold weather help keep sculptures frozen until the festival, but visitors should be able to enjoy the creations for up to four weeks.

