Coal ash ponds brings concern to New Albany residents

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Coal ash and fly ash – residue from coal-fired power plants are known for containing high levels of dangerous metals but the EPA has denied three times listing it as hazardous waste which creates heated debate when communities begin to discuss disposal.

Gallagher Station began commercially producing power 59 years ago. It’s being phased out with Duke Energy planning what to do with the coal ash basins holding 6 decades of residue.

Karen Walters’ mother lives across from the site.

Walters grew up near the site and says members of her family hope to see the area returned as much to nature as possible. Her mother has grown appreciative of the coal ash ponds as a draw for animals.

“She enjoys watching the wildlife. We see ducks, geese, fox, coyote – we’ve seen all of those over there and she enjoys watching those,” Walters said.

Lewis Pate also leaves near the plant and isn’t sold on Duke Energy’s promises of a safe process that will make safety first, protect the environment and minimize the impact on communities.

“They’re going to do it the cheapest way they can get by and that’s not always the right way,” he said.

A company spokesperson shared a detail sheet of their plan.

It explains in part, “After extensive study, the plan, the excavation of coal ash from two basins and determined three others can be safely closed in place with long-term monitoring.”

Environmentalists have argued that coal ash and even smaller particles called fly ash causes health issues for those living nearby.

Currently, the University of Louisville is studying the topic on the Kentucky side of the river.

Pate claims he power washes black dust from his home twice a year, a sign he feels indicates there is more danger than some experts have suggested – one more reason for him to worry about the future of the Gallagher site.

“They need to be cleaned up. It’s going to be a mess and I’m not an expert on that kind of stuff but it’s just pollution waiting to happen. I don’t want it to get into our waterways and pollute them more than they already are,” he said.

