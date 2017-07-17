Lauren Owens, Samantha Owens, and Samantha's son Liam

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Community members are remembering the three young lives cut short by a horrific crash in 2016 with a pavement memorial, Owens Way. The road was dedicated Monday morning in honor of 10-year-old Lauren Owens, 21-year-old Samantha Owens and Samantha’s infant Liam.

With their heads bowed and hearts heavy, the community tried to move forward but was clearly still batting with a painful past.

"We live in a constant reminder that they're not there," friend of the family, Ashely Drury, said.

Nestled between Little League Boulevard and Ettel Lane, Owens Way in Clarksville is a small road with a big meaning.

"The Owens family is a Clarksville legacy and this road dedication, this amazing tribute to the family, and a fine memorial to those who were lost so early," Clarksville City Council President Paul Fetter said.

Clarksville Elementary School student Lauren Owens, her big sister, Clarksville High School grad Samantha Owens and Samantha's baby Liam were killed in a horrific crash in Louisville in 2016.

Their vehicle collided with another on I-64. Moments after they pulled over, a third car hit their vehicle, causing it to burst into flames. All three people were trapped inside.

Their deaths rocked the small southern Indiana community and more than a year later a plan to remember them was put into action.

Former city council members suggested the city's newest pavement addition should serve as a permanent memorial for the two sisters as part of the area's re-development plan.

The Eastern Boulevard corridor has seen major improvements over the past few years and the new road is the latest.

Thursday morning family, friends and city leaders came together for the official ribbon cutting and dedication.



"It was just a really big eye-opener that Samantha and Lauren were such a big impact on the town. And that they're constantly going to be here and they've left an impact on the town”, Drury said.

"Owens Way will not only remind us hopefully of the improvement in the town but remind us of the significance and importance of life”, a local pastor told the crowd.

© 2017 WHAS-TV