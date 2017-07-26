Close Up Of Student Lockers In High School Corridor (Photo: monkeybusinessimages, monkeybusinessimages)

It's that time of the year again. Starting today, the Clarksville School District, as well as West Clark Community Schools, will be back in the classroom today to start the school year.

This year the Clarksville School District will be implementing a new robotics program thanks to a grant from the TechPoint Foundation. This program will give 3rd and 4th graders the opportunity to be a part of a robotics team, compete and gain useful STEM knowledge at a young age!

Clarksville Elementary has also been chosen as a Disney in Schools participant for the 17-18 school year. This is the only southern Indiana school chosen along with four other Louisville elementary schools!

Parents can contact the front offices of their buildings for any questions or concerns they have on the first day of school.

Clarksville Elementary: 812-282-1447

Clarksville Middle School: 812-282-8235

Clarksville High School: 812-282-8231

Renaissance Academy: 812-258-9040

Kids in Clarksville aren't the only ones getting back in the swing of things this morning. Students at West Clark Community Schools are heading back to the classroom this morning.

There are more than 4,700 students starting class today. And this year, there are some new programs including an Advanced Manufacturing Career pathway for sophomores in high school.

And parents - if you have any questions or an emergency on this first day of class, just call 812-246-9731 (.extension zero.)

© 2017 WHAS-TV