Clarksville Police release body camera video showing officer striking suspect

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Clarksville Police responded to reports that Sergeant Jason Tackett used excessive force in a pursuit early Sunday morning.

Tackett attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be stolen at Browns Station Way and Randolph Avenue in Clarksville at 3:34 a.m. on the Jan. 14, according to police.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it crossed the river into Louisville before stopping in an alleyway in the Portland area.

There were two people in the vehicle and the driver fled while the passenger stayed in the car, police said.

After a foot pursuit, Maurice Bard was taken into custody but attempted to flee a second time, according to Police.



WARNING: This video is graphic and may contain offensive language.

After Bard was detained a second time Sgt. Tackett can be seen striking the suspect in body camera video, according to officials.



The video appears to show the officer striking the suspect in the head as the suspect sits on the ground while handcuffed.

The Clarksville Police Department stated that they will not tolerate any form of excessive force.

The Clarksville Police said the internal affairs division will conduct an internal investigation with the assistance of Louisville Metro Police to determine if the officer will face discipline or termination.

Sgt. Tackett has served on the Clarksville Police Department for 12 years.

Police said the passenger cooperated and was found to have no involvement in the incident; they were released.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

