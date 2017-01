CLARK Co. (WHAS 11)--The name of the victim killed in a car crash Tuesday in Jeffersonville, Indiana has been released.

He's identified as 23-year-old Brandon Hall of Clarksville.

The crash happened on Charlestown Pike at Raintree Ridge.

Police say hall lost control of his car and slammed into a utility pole.

He died at the scene.







