Clarks Co. Sheriff Office warns of jury scam

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:45 PM. EST November 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities with the Clark County Sheriff’s office are warning the public about a possible scam.

Officials posted a message via Facebook that someone is making phone calls acting as a police officer.

The caller tells the individual they’ve missed a jury summons and says a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless that person makes a payment over the phone.

The Sherriff’s Office says they would never call to request money or to alert individuals about a warrant. 

Officials say the suspect is likely someone from a foreign country. 


