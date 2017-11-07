Clarks Co. Sheriff Office warns of jury scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities with the Clark County Sheriff’s office are warning the public about a possible scam.

Officials posted a message via Facebook that someone is making phone calls acting as a police officer.

The caller tells the individual they’ve missed a jury summons and says a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless that person makes a payment over the phone.

The Sherriff’s Office says they would never call to request money or to alert individuals about a warrant.

Officials say the suspect is likely someone from a foreign country.





The Clark County Sheriff's Office has received complaints of scam phone calls of a subject impersonating a police... Posted by Clark County Indiana Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 6, 2017

