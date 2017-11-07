Clarks Co. Sheriff Office warns of jury scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities with the Clark County Sheriff’s office are warning the public about a possible scam.
Officials posted a message via Facebook that someone is making phone calls acting as a police officer.
The caller tells the individual they’ve missed a jury summons and says a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless that person makes a payment over the phone.
The Sherriff’s Office says they would never call to request money or to alert individuals about a warrant.
Officials say the suspect is likely someone from a foreign country.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs