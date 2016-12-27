Clark County's 'The Exchange' needle program opens in January

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Health Department officials have announced the opening of a new needle exchange program.
The program, known as The Exchange, will officially open on Jan. 26.
The Clark County Health Department said the program will be open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1301 Akers Avenue in Jeffersonville.
The health department said it eventually wants to expand the program to provide services two days a week and to offer an exchange at other locations.
