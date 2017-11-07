Clark Co. voters say no to $95M referendum in special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Voters in Clark County have spoken and have defeated a controversial, $95 million referendum.

The current tally for the election stood as 5,402 voters saying no to 2,321 of those who said yes.

The referendum caused a deep divide among taxpayers in the West Clark Community School district.

The $95 million bond was aimed at improving Borden, Silver Creek and Henryville with most of the funds going to Silver Creek.

WHAS11’s Ana Rivera is at that meeting and will provide updates.

© 2017 WHAS-TV