Clark Co. authorities work to locate missing 2-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are investigating after a 2-year-old went missing from a home in Borden.
According to police, the child was last seen playing near a creek.
Officials say they are working to locate the missing child using helicopter, K-9 division and a dive team.
No other details were immediately given.
WHAS11 is working to gather more details on this story and will update as information becomes available.
