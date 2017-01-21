WHAS
Clark Co. authorities work to locate missing 2-year-old

C.J. Daniels, WHAS 4:37 PM. EST January 21, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are investigating after a 2-year-old went missing from a home in Borden.

According to police, the child was last seen playing near a creek.

Officials say they are working to locate the missing child using helicopter, K-9 division and a dive team.

 No other details were immediately given.

WHAS11 is working to gather more details on this story and will update as information becomes available. 

