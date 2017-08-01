Check out how huge this Indiana rattlesnake is

A rattlesnake like this one surprised a man in Brown County. (Photo: Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar file photo)

A trip to scatter the ashes of a family member ended with a big surprise: a large rattlesnake slithering across a trail in Brown County.

Before Clayton Fleener headed off to deployment today in the Air Force, he wanted to scatter the ashes of his grandfather in Brown County State Park.

He wanted to say goodbye to him, his mother said, so he went down to the park Saturday. There, on Trail 9 by Ogle Lake, he found a rattlesnake slithering across the path.

His mother, Susan Apple of Indianapolis, posted the video on Facebook Monday. Since then, the video has had more than 2,500 shares.

After taking the video, Fleener showed it to park rangers, Apple said. The rangers told him it was unusual to capture the snakes on video because they are so “people-shy.”

“I was stunned, especially because it was so large,” Apple said. “It looked like it had just eaten. I’ve lived in Brown County for 20 years and never saw one.”

