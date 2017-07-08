WHAS
Charlestown man injured in Dubois Co. helicopter crash

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:24 PM. EDT July 08, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Charlestown, Indiana man is recovering in the hospital after a helicopter crash Saturday.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 10:44 a.m. northwestern Dubois County near West County Road 450 North.

According to their preliminary investigation, police say 42-year-old Keith Windsor was crop dusting in a single-occupant helicopter when he began experiencing mechanical issues and crashed in a bean field.

Windsor was able to exit the helicopter before it caught fire.

He was flown to St. Vincent Evansville Hospital where he is being treated for a broken leg and chest pains.

Police say the scene will be secured until investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration arrive to investigate. 


