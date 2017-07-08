Charlestown man injured in Dubois Co. helicopter crash

(Photo: Indiana State Police, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Charlestown, Indiana man is recovering in the hospital after a helicopter crash Saturday.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 10:44 a.m. northwestern Dubois County near West County Road 450 North.

According to their preliminary investigation, police say 42-year-old Keith Windsor was crop dusting in a single-occupant helicopter when he began experiencing mechanical issues and crashed in a bean field.

Windsor was able to exit the helicopter before it caught fire.

He was flown to St. Vincent Evansville Hospital where he is being treated for a broken leg and chest pains.

Police say the scene will be secured until investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration arrive to investigate.





Dubois Co: Saturday morning helicopter crash in Dubois Co injured a Charlestown, IN man... https://t.co/nocPcxyIe1 pic.twitter.com/RxhHdPeD9b — Sgt. Philip Hensley (@ISPJasper) July 8, 2017

© 2017 WHAS-TV