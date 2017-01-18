Charlestown dogs left without food or water rescued by Arrow Fund

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Three severely emaciated dogs are on the road to recovery after the Arrow Fund rescued them from a Charlestown, Ind. home.

They were among five puppies found inside an abandoned trailer on Beechwood Drive.

The Arrow Fund took the three most critically ill dogs and animal control is caring for the remaining two.

Officials said they were left at home weeks ago when the owners were evicted. They were left without food or water.

The pups were barely clinging to life when they were rescued.

"On a body scale of 1 to 10, they're a 1. That's the next thing to being dead. So they didn't have much time left,” Thom Ham said.

All of the rescued dogs are black lab mixes. They are believed to be around 8-months-old. They'll be put in foster care until they're healthy enough to be adopted.

