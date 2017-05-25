Caribbean themed aquatic center opens in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Families in Southern Indiana now have a new local summer destination to enjoy. Today a ribbon cutting was held for the new Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center.

Officials say nearly every portion of the pool area is new including multiple slide areas and splash pads.

More lifeguards are needed to fill positions.

Clarksville Cove opens to the public this Saturday at 11 a.m.

