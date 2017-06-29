Candlelight vigil to be held for children killed in train tragedy

4-year-old Wyatt and 5-year-old Adalynn (Photo: Provided by family)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night at a Henryville community church for two young children who died after the SUV they were in collided with a train.

It happened Wednesday on State Road 160, that is about 30 minutes north of Louisville.

The children's mother is in serious condition at a hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Family identified the children killed in the crash as 5-year-old Adalynn and 4-year-old Wyatt. The Clark County Sheriff's Department has not released the identities of the children.

So heartbreaking- Family tell us the victims of the crash are 5yo Adalynn and 4yo Wyatt @whas11 pic.twitter.com/m0nlvuDE5E — Shay McAlister (@WHAS11Shay) June 29, 2017

Neighbors who live around the track say the trains go very fast but there are no gate rails around the crossings.

The Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company's President says putting in arm rails is not their responsibility. It's the responsibility of who owns the road.

