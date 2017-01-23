Candlelight vigil held for boy pulled from creek

Jan. 23, 2017; The father of 2-year-old William Roberts consoles an attendee during a vigil held for the boy in Borden, Ind. William died after falling into a creek on Jan. 21.

BORDEN, Ind. (WHAS11) – Hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil in Borden, Indiana Monday night to remember 2-year-old William Roberts.

His body was found in a creek near his home Sunday morning, almost 12 hours after he was reported missing.

"I didn't know the boy per se. I didn't know the family per se until just the other night and this is just my way of sending him off," an emotional Kyle Johnson said.

He was one of more than 100 people who attended the vigil. His parents filled with grief and appreciation. "A code of conduct that I live by through the military is no soldier left behind and in my eyes that night William was just like one of my soldiers - one of my comrades. I wasn't going to leave him behind and I wasn't going to stop until he was brought home," Johnson told WHAS11.

Johnson was joined by 100 other volunteers over the weekend, including Kaleb Nicholson. "The word hero for me - to me - I don't feel like one because I didn't find him alive," Nicholson said.





William Roberts

Nicholson said he tried his best. He was the one who pulled Roberts from the creek. He wanted to be at the vigil to light a candle for the boy he never knew.

"For a kid to come up not alive, it's definitely a huge blow I would say," he said.

A community is now left to mourn and grieve for a boy who lived his life loving others. "If I had to do it all over again today, I would because no child should be left behind under any circumstances," Johnson said.

