Campaign underway to improve hiking saftey in Delphi, Ind.

DELPHI, IND. (WHAS 11)--Months after two teenage girls were murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana a campaign is underway to improve safety for other hikers.

In February, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were killed while walking on the trails.

Their murder remains unsolved.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $50,000 by the end of August.

Officials plan to install lighting, cameras, informational kiosks and public Wi-Fi at certain points along the trail.

