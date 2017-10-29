Burglars take badges, Vietnam-era grenade from Lawrence, Ind. home

Burglar wearing a balaclava looking through the house window (Photo: tommaso79, tommaso79)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) - Police say burglars stole several police badges along with shotguns, a black-powder rifle and a potentially live grenade from a Lawrence home.

Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff told the Indianapolis Star that the badges from the Marion County Sheriff's Office and two central Indiana police departments could be used to impersonate a law enforcement officer.

Woodruff says authorities are also concerned about the Vietnam War-era grenade. He says it's unknown whether the weapon could explode but says anyone who finds something like it should not touch it.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the home of retired county sheriff's deputy who is also a veteran. It's the second burglary in a month at the home.

Lawrence is 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

