Brownsburg taxidermist faces charges for not completing work

charged graphic (Photo: WHAS)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - The state has revoked the license of a central Indiana taxidermist and is charging him with multiple counts of theft for allegedly collecting thousands of dollars from clients but not completing work for them.

Indiana conservation officers say Kevin McGrotty, the owner of Brownsburg Taxidermy, also faces one count of corrupt business practices after allegedly collecting more than $4,000 from 16 people who complained to authorities.

During a raid on the business Tuesday, officers seized hides, mounts and antlers belonging to customers who had paid McGrotty for taxidermy work. It says McGrotty still has several hundred other hides, specimens and antlers he hasn't completed work on.

Online court records do not list an attorney for McGrotty. A phone message for him was left at his business.

© 2017 Associated Press