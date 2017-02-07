Boil water advisory issued for area in downtown New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Indiana American Water company issued a boil water advisory due to repairs that resulted in a drop of pressure.

The advisory was issued for the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street, the 200 and 300 blocks of Bank Street, and 37 Bank Street.

It affects eight residents and 14 downtown businesses and restaurants. All of the residents and businesses were notified of the advisory by Indiana American Water.

The water company says an emergency repair was completed Monday night to correct the issue. IAW says the advisory will be lifted on the morning of Feb. 8, 2017.

(© 2017 WHAS)