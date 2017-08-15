Boil advisory issued for portions of Jeffersonville

boiling-water.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Officials have issued a 48-hour boil water advisory for Watson Water Company customers after a 16-inch water main break Tuesday.

The areas affected are:

All customers on Shungate Road

All customers on Salem Noble Road and any roads or subdivisions branching off of Salem Noble Road.

Charlestown Pike from Utica Sellersburg Rd to Hwy 62,

Highway 62 from Salem Noble to Charlestown

All Watson Water customers in Charlestown

