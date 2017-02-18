Benefit set for families of 2 slain Indiana teenage girls

Liberty German and Abigail Williams (Photo: ABC NEWS)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - Residents in a small Indiana city where two teenage girls were slain this week are planning a weekend benefit for the girls' families.

Friends organized Saturday's motorcycle and car ride to raise money for the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The Delphi teens vanished Monday during a hiking trip in the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Their bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of Delphi's trail system. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Janis Grassmyer came up with the idea for the benefit ride between Delphi and the nearby city of Monticello.

She tells WISH-TV she wants the girls' families to know "they're not alone and they're completely surrounded by people that love them."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.