Below-zero wind chills greet Indiana on New Year's holiday

Frosted designs on glass (Photo: Rafinade, Rafinade.com)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The National Weather Service has wind chill advisories in effect across Indiana on New Year's Eve.



Weather service forecasters in Indianapolis said Sunday to expect wind chills from -25 to -15 Sunday through Tuesday night. Lows Sunday night were forecast at between -12 and -1 in central Indiana. Forecasters say the potential exists for multiple nights of subzero low temperatures and wind chills. The weather service says wind chills as low as -25 are possible in parts of northern Indiana.



Forecasters warned of hypothermia and frost bite risks and urged those going outdoors to bundle up and wear a hat and gloves.



Lake effect snow also was forecast in a portion of northern Indiana through Sunday evening.

© 2017 Associated Press