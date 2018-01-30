Beloved Indiana veterinarian dies in furnace accident

Bill McDonald

HARDINSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A beloved Indiana veterinarian has passed away after a freak accident.

Dr. Bill McDonald passed away Monday morning after his sister says he sustained serious burns from an outdoor furnace explosion.

McDonald was only 47-years-old and leaves behind a wife and three children.

He is also listed as a member of the Paoli school board.

The McDonald Veterinary Clinic will be closed until Feb. 5.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.



