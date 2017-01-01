Basketball, tactical training among Indiana inaugural events

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's new first family plan several events to celebrate the inauguration of Republican governor-elect Eric Holcomb.
Holcomb's set to be sworn into office Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis along with other statewide officers. The day before, Holcomb plans to host a free basketball event at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2iU21vn ) that participants will get a chance to shoot hoops with Holcomb.
On Jan. 7, incoming first lady Janet Holcomb says she'll host a tactical training event including virtual weapon training platforms at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh.
An inaugural ball also is planned.
