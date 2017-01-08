Barn fire kills 5 horses, 1 was LMPD horse

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

HARDINGSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- There's new video showing the flames that took over a stable in Southern Indiana, killing 5 animals including Churchill, the horse recently donated to LMPD.

The video was sent by a WHAS 11 viewer, Chantel Spurlock.

She says her and her son Landon were driving by Davis Ranch in Hardinsburg when they noticed the fire.

She says Landon helped save a horse and a cow.

David Davis' ancestors built the barn more than 150-years-ago.

He says losing his prized stallion named Crusader is what hurts the most.

In addition to his beloved horses, Davis also lost a number of equestrian tools and a year's supply of hay.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been started to help him get back on his feet.

