Authorities search for suspects in string of church robberies in S. Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Southern Indiana authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects responsible for break-ins at local churches.
Indiana Conservation Officers say at 5 burglaries have happened at churches with the most recent being at United Methodist Church in Corydon.
Surveillance video, posted by Indiana DNR Law District 8, shows two of the suspects burglarizing the church.
They say the suspects are also believed to be connected to a vehicle break-in that happened at the Blue River Chapel DNR Public Access between Saturday night and early Sunday.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-3911 or the Indiana Conservation Officer’s Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
