Authorities search for suspects in string of church robberies in S. Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Southern Indiana authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects responsible for break-ins at local churches.

Indiana Conservation Officers say at 5 burglaries have happened at churches with the most recent being at United Methodist Church in Corydon.

Surveillance video, posted by Indiana DNR Law District 8, shows two of the suspects burglarizing the church.





Please watch and share. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a vehicle break-in at Blue River Chapel DNR Public Access Site that occurred overnight. Additionally, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating at least 5 burglaries of Harrison County churches. The burglary suspects in the video are also believed to be connected to the vehicle break-in. Also, check out the video/photos of the suspect vehicle. If you have any information concerning this case, you are urged to contact The Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-3911, or Indiana Conservation Officer's Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536. Thanks for your assistance! #indianaico Posted by Indiana DNR Law District 8 on Sunday, July 16, 2017

They say the suspects are also believed to be connected to a vehicle break-in that happened at the Blue River Chapel DNR Public Access between Saturday night and early Sunday.





Please watch and share- This is the suspect vehicle related to our earlier post regarding the burglaries/vehicle break-in. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-3911 or Indiana Conservation Officers' Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536. Thanks for your assistance! #indianaico Posted by Indiana DNR Law District 8 on Sunday, July 16, 2017

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-3911 or the Indiana Conservation Officer’s Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.

