Apartments planned in latest development near Big Four Bridge (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The city of Jeffersonville is growing again thanks to nearly a million dollars of investment which could make it the hottest zip code in Kentuckiana.

“Ten years ago I was gone,” said Sara Nord. “There was nothing really here.”

“Downtown Jeff was a crumbling city,” said Mayor Mike Moore. “It needed help.”

No matter where you look in downtown Jeffersonville it’s easy to see the times have changed.

“This bridge has transformed the downtown of Jeffersonville,” said Moore.

Since the completion of the Big Four Bridge three years ago people have been flocking to downtown Jeffersonville, and not coincidentally business has been booming.

Businesses have been popping up seemingly overnight, but the mayor says something has been missing, and that soon is about to change.

“What we need are residents living down here,” said Moore.

Mayor Mike Moore’s wish will soon come true after a local developer bought two plots of land totaling three acres near the end of the Big Four Bridge, and plans to develop more than 220 apartments between the sites.

“Three stories tall I think it fits in beautifully with the neighborhood,” said Moore. “It will add a lot of new residents, but it won’t overwhelm the residents.”

“They look kind of old and historic,” said Nord. “I think that’s going to bring even more of a historic look to the downtown area. I just think it’s going to be really nice. There’s going to be more living opportunities, and to be by the river.”

“It’s becoming a great place to live and raise your family,” said Moore. “All of this is just one more piece to the puzzle. I feel like some of the other cities around us are playing checkers, and we’re playing chess around here.”

“I don’t plan on leaving Jeffersonville, and that says a lot,” said Nord.

There are still a few hurdles with zoning that need to be fixed before construction can begin.

If everything goes as planned the apartments should be move in ready by the fall of 2018.

