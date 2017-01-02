Anti-Semitic message spray painted on Scottsburg, Ind. headstone

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – Remnants of a strong message spray-painted across his family name:



“You can see the white. You can see where the white is, white paint still in here,” Jarin Gladstein said, pointing to his grandparents’ headstone.



Even though it's been cleaned, Gladstein says the hateful message still stings.



“It's sickening. It's not even so much the fact of being Jewish or the religious part of it as it's someone's headstone – it’s their resting place,” Gladstein said.



Gladstein's grandmother and grandfather were both laid to rest in the Scottsburg Cemetery. An uncommon last name in the small town, Gladstein says a friend reached out to him on Facebook.



“A friend of mine messaged me and said, 'Is this your relation?' And I said yeah, and about freaked out. I was pretty upset. And then all of the sudden it blew up,” he said.



Gladstein posted the picture of the headstone on Facebook. In just a few hours it had been shared thousands of times.



“I couldn't believe the amount of shares and just the messages I have no idea who they are and the kindness – people’s kind words. It makes you feel good,” he said.





And the Gladstein's weren’t alone. After filing a police report, two more headstones were found vandalized in the cemetery.



“You don't desecrate somebody's last resting place. It just, it's not right,” Gladstein said.

The good news is Gladstein says he doesn't think the person targeted his family. He says he thinks some bored kids or teenagers probably spray painted the headstone. If you have any information, you can call the Scottsburg Police Department.