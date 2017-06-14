An Indiana man ordered to stop harassing a lawmaker

Indiana (Photo: USA TODAY)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana lawmaker has won a protective order against a man who contacted him more than 50 times in a day, asked for his home address and sent a letter to his wife.



The Journal Gazette reports that an Allen Superior Court magistrate determined last week that Erick Mackey posed a credible threat to Rep. Christopher Judy of Fort Wayne.



The magistrate ordered Mackey to stop communicating with the Judy family and to stay away from their home, school and work.



Mackey says he wasn't stalking anyone, but rather exercising his constitutional right to petition the government.



Mackey says he initially tried to contact Judy in 2016, asking if he'd support legalizing assisted suicide. When he didn't receive a response, Mackey called dozens of times in a day in April.

