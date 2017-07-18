Amber Alert issued for 3 children missing from Indianapolis

Lyle Daniel, Evan Daniel, Bryce Young

(NEWS RELEASE) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the abduction of three children from Indianapolis, IN.

Lyle Daniel is a 2-year-old black male, 2 feet 7 inches tall, 28 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing.

Evan Daniel is a 3-year-old black male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 35 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Bryce Young is a 7-year-old black male, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 55 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing

The children were last seen at 3:00 pm eastern standard time in Indianapolis, IN and are believed to be in extreme danger. IMPD believes the children were likely abducted by their mother, Mekielle Yaneek Pullins (also known as Me Me) a 22-year-old black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Mekeille Pullins

The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on these children, contact the IMPD at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

