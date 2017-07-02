Amber Alert issued for 3 Anderson, Ind. kids believed to have been abducted

(Photo: Cox, Katie)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WHAS11) – An Amber Alert has been issued for three children who police say may be in extreme danger.

Two-year-olds Adyson and Peyton Rindahl along with their 8-month old brother Jayden, were last seen around 2 p.m.

The Anderson Police Department believe the children were abducted by 28-year-old Blake Rindahl.

Adyson is described as a white female, 31-inches tall, 30-pounds, brown collar length hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white polka-dot shirt and diaper.

Peyton Rindahl is described as a white female, 31-inches tall, 30-pounds, brown collar length hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink halter top and diaper.

Jayden is described as an 8-month-old white male, 27-inches tall, 22-pounds, blonde curly hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a diaper.

Blake Rindahl is 5-feet-11 inches tall, 215-pounds, short brown hair, and blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a Silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora, with Minnesota Plate 399VED.

If you have any information on these children, contact the Anderson Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

Anderson is 44 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

© 2017 WHAS-TV