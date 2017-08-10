Amber Alert canceled for Ind. 2-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Amber Alert was canceled for an Indiana 2-year-old who police said was abducted from Fort Wayne, Ind.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was investigating the abduction of 2-year-old Adayah Bratton.
The police believed she was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott, earlier on Thursday.
Again, the Amber Alert was caneled by the Fort Wayne Police Department.
