Amber Alert canceled for Ind. 2-year-old

Channing Scott and Adayah Bratton (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Amber Alert was canceled for an Indiana 2-year-old who police said was abducted from Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was investigating the abduction of 2-year-old Adayah Bratton.

The police believed she was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott, earlier on Thursday.

Again, the Amber Alert was caneled by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

