Amber Alert canceled for Ind. 2-year-old

WHAS 5:48 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Amber Alert was canceled for an Indiana 2-year-old who police said was abducted from Fort Wayne, Ind. 

The Fort Wayne Police Department was  investigating the abduction of 2-year-old Adayah Bratton. 

The police believed she was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott, earlier on Thursday. 

Again, the Amber Alert was caneled by the Fort Wayne Police Department. 

 

 

 

