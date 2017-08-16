Close Amber Alert Canceled: 3 children believed to be abducted by father from Indianapolis found WHAS 1:13 PM. EDT August 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Brownsburg, Ind. Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert investigating the abduction of three children from Indianapolis. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse Mother dies of protein overdose That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900 Mother continues son's mission in filing lawsuit Parole hearing for Donovan Harris Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest Some call for removal of vandalized statue TN man's eyes damaged during 1983 eclipse Elvis Presley funeral coverage from WHAS11's Jim Mitchell (August 16th, 1977) JCPS interim superintendent aims to change culture of district More Stories Man arrested in connection to murder of Dequante Hobbs Aug 16, 2017, 2:07 p.m. Trump disbands economic councils as Charlottesville… Aug 16, 2017, 1:34 p.m. Man on home incarceration during deadly shooting… Aug 16, 2017, 1:02 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs