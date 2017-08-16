AMBER ALERT: 3 children believed to be abducted by father from Indianapolis

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Brownsburg, Ind. Police Department is investigating the abduction of three children from Indianapolis.

Johnson Garica is 2-years-old Hispanic maile, 2 feet 11 inches, 33 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Christhian Garcia is a 5-year-old Hispanic male, 3 feet 7 inches tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Marcos Garcia is an 8-year-old Hispanic male, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The clothing description of the children is not known.

The children were last seen on Aug. 15 at 11:30 p.m. in Indianapolis and are believed to be in danger. The police department believes the children were likely abducted by their father, 25-year-old Christian Garcia. He is a Hispanic male, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Brownsburg Police Department at 1-888-6237 or 911.



© 2017 WHAS-TV