79 people in Ind. killed by flu before peak season hits

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - This year's deadly flu has killed more people in Indiana than anywhere else in the country.

So far this season, 79 people have died in the Indiana. Across the country, at least 30 children have lost their lives.

The CDC is now calling this the worst flu season in eight years, and it may not have peaked yet. Peak season traditionally extends into February, and cases of the flu are diagnosed as late in the year as May.

Doctors are still urging people to get flu shots to prevent more severe symptoms.



