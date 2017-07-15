74-year-old Indiana man drowns in Raccoon Lake

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 74-year-old man drowned while swimming in Raccoon Lake in western Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Ronnie M. Gore, of Covington, jumped off a boat to go swimming Friday.

But state conservation officers say Gore struggled before disappearing under water.

A dive team later recovered his body.

The incident is under investigation, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday in Terre Haute.

© 2017 Associated Press