74-year-old Indiana man drowns in Raccoon Lake

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 74-year-old man drowned while swimming in Raccoon Lake in western Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Ronnie M. Gore, of Covington, jumped off a boat to go swimming Friday.
But state conservation officers say Gore struggled before disappearing under water.
A dive team later recovered his body.
The incident is under investigation, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday in Terre Haute.
