6,000 without power in Floyd Co., New Albany area

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:53 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

FLOYD CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- About 6,000 customers are without power in the Floyd County/New Albany area. 

The power is expected to come back on sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

