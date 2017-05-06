6-year-old injured in ATV crash weeks before helmet law takes effect

A 6-year-old boy lost control of an ATV and fell from the four-wheeler on Saturday, May 6, 2017. He sustained non-life threatening injuries to the head. (Photo: Provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

A 6-year-old boy was flown to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health after losing control of an ATV in southwest Indiana on Saturday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Derek Blackburn of Vincennes was not wearing a helmet and suffered nonlife-threatening head injuries, the DNR said in a news release. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes before being flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

Conservation officers are investigating the accident, which occurred on private property.

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a bill into law requiring children younger than 18 to wear helmets when operating or riding off-road vehicles. The law goes into effect July 1.

