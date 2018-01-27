5 people shot, 1 dead, at Indianapolis saloon

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

Indianapolis, Ind. (WHAS11) - An overnight shooting in Indianapolis has left multiple people injured and one dead.

The shooting took place at an east-side bar there called the Sawmill Saloon.

Police officers said the shooter hit five people, one of which was killed. Three others are in critical condition.

Detectives believe there could be a sixth shooting victim who went to the hospital on their own, but they were still working to confirm those details.

The incident is still under investigation, and the motivation behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

