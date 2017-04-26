41 arrested in Indiana drug investigation

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Forty-one alleged drug dealers were ripped out of your neighborhoods during “Operation Ice Breaker,” and police say their goal is to get 11 more



Jeffersonville police say they were able to make all the arrests within 48 hours.



“Trafficking narcotics in our community, it's not going to be tolerated. It's not going to be tolerated. We will investigate. We will arrest you, and you will be held accountable for your actions,” Sgt. Isaac Parker said.



Police said Operation Ice Breaker has been an ongoing effort since the fall but they couldn't have done it without help from the community.



“The residents of southern Indiana, the community, needs to be commended because we cannot do this ourselves as police officers,” Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said.

