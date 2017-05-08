3 falcons fitted with identification bands

130522_peregrine_falcon.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Banded for life, but for a good reason.

Students from Mt. Tabor Elementary school in New Albany got to witness three peregrine falcon chicks be banned.

The Indiana Department of Fish and Wildlife along with duke energy fitted the falcons with an identification band on each leg.

The students have been studying the falcons and chose names for the birds.

During the 1990's, a nesting box was installed on a maintenance platform at Gallagher Power Plant to help increase the falcon population.

© 2017 WHAS-TV