3 arrested after social media threats close Paoli, Ind. schools

Indiana (Photo: USA TODAY)

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Three juveniles have been arrested after a social media threats were made involving Paoli, Ind. schools, Indiana State Police said.

Three juveniles, one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, were arrested for their involvement in posting the threats to social media, according to ISP. They were arrested on Monday afternoon in Paoli. They are being held at a juvenile detention center.

Each juvenile was charged with intimidation, a Level 6 Felony.

ISP did not specifically comment on how the crime was solved and what apps were used to convey the threats to the Paoli schools.

The schools impacted by the threats were closed on Jan. 26.



