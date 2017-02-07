2017 Indiana Recreation Guide available online

2017 Indiana Recreation Guide (Photo: www.in.gov)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources says printed copies of its' 2017 Indiana Recreation Guide will be available for free later this month at retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other state properties.



The agency says the guide provides information on state parks, lakes, state park inns, fish and wildlife areas, state forests and other properties.



Printed guides also will be available at the DNR booth at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show Feb. 17-26 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.



They also are available online at dnr.IN.gov/5280.htm.

